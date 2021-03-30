Pattonsburg man facing multiple counts of sex-related crimes against children

Reddit Share Pin Share 36 Shares

A Pattonsburg man charged with multiple counts of child molestation had his case bound over to Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on March 29th.

Seventy-three-year-old Steven Dale Lawrence is scheduled for arraignment on April 14th.

Lawrence has been charged with the felonies of second-degree child molestation, third-degree, and two counts of fourth-degree as well as sodomy or attempted sodomy, first-degree, and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first offense. Lawrence also faces two counts of misdemeanor furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor and second degree sexual abuse, as well as three counts of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Probable cause statements say Lawrence is the great grandfather of two of the victims, the grandfather of one, and a grandfather figure to two others.

Related