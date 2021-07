Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Pattonsburg man has been charged with felony second-degree statutory rape after an alleged incident at the Harrison County Lake on June 27.

Online court information shows 21-year-old Dalton Ray Hobson’s bond is $25,000 cash only. An initial arraignment is scheduled for July 30, and a bond appearance hearing is August 4.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Hobson of raping an underage girl while she was drunk.

