Patrol warns St. Louis and Poplar Bluff regions of ongoing scam

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is alerting the public to an ongoing telephone scam that has recently affected individuals in the St. Louis (Troop C) and Poplar Bluff (Troop E) regions. Over the past month, multiple incidents have been reported where a suspect impersonates a trooper and attempts to solicit money from people associated with individuals involved in motor vehicle crashes.

In each case, the suspect falsely identifies themselves as the investigating trooper and pressures the victim by making intimidating, fraudulent claims regarding impending or nonexistent court charges or legal proceedings. The intent is to coerce victims into making payments under the guise of resolving or preventing charges.

The Patrol emphasizes that its employees will never contact individuals to solicit funds or demand any form of payment. Patrol personnel do not process bonds or accept money for the prevention or disposal of any charges.

The public is urged to be cautious. If someone asks you to send money, it is best to assume it’s a scam. Always verify the legitimacy of any requests by checking official websites for phone numbers and contacting authorities directly. Never provide personal or financial information to anyone unless you have confirmed their identity through verified sources.

Anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner is encouraged to report the incident to their local Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop Headquarters.

Post Views: 17