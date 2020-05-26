Patrol responds to boat collision at Lake Thunderhead

The highway patrol responded this weekend to an incident at Lake Thunderhead in Putnam County involving a vessel that was described as colliding after dark with a fixed object. No injuries reported among three residents of Iowa.

The highway patrol listed the operator of the boat as 52-year-old Michael Maddison of Albia, Iowa. The occupants were listed as 22-year-old Tyler Maddison of Albia and 53-year-old Jeffrey Robinson of Urbandale, Iowa.

The vessel, a 2011 Yamaha, struck the shore at 11:45 Friday night. Damage to the boat was moderate.

