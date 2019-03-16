Patrol reports vehicle demolished in Ray County crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Polo woman sustained minor injuries in a one-car accident in Ray County Friday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 74-year-old Glennda Martin to the Excelsior Springs Hospital.

Martin drove west on Route D when the car reportedly crossed the center line east of Route BB, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a ditch. The vehicle was totaled.

Martin wore a seat belt during the crash and the Ray County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.