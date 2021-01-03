Patrol reports two arrested on drug accusations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 21-year old Kirksville resident, Austin Penn, was arrested late Saturday night in Adair County.

Penn was accused of unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

Eighteen-year-old Dylan Baker of Greentop was arrested late Saturday night in Adair County and accused of possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baker and Penn were taken to the Adair County Jail.

