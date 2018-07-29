Patrol reports three arrests on Friday

The Highway Patrol reports the arrests of out of state residents in area counties Friday.

Arrested in Caldwell County on Friday was 30-year-old Donovan Benson of Kansas City, Kansas on three Lee’s Summit Police Department misdemeanor warrants on traffic violations. He was also accused of speeding and driving while suspended.

Online court information shows he has been charged in Harrison County with the misdemeanors of driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Benson was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and is scheduled for arraignment August 2nd.

The Patrol arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Wittig of Appleton, Wisconsin in Harrison County on Friday afternoon. He is accused of having no valid driver’s license and speeding. The Patrol reports Wittig was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

The Highway Patrol arrested a Marceline woman in Caldwell County Friday evening on drug allegations. Forty-one-year-old Jaimie Elliott was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

