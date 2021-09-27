Patrol reports the arrest of two on identity theft and drug allegations

Local News September 27, 2021 KTTN News
Cheri Courter and Eric Glinsmann Booking Photo
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Norfolk, Nebraska residents were arrested early Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

Forty-two-year-old Cheri Courter and 37-year-old Eric Glinsmann were accused of felony trafficking in stolen identities and possession of methamphetamine. Each person is also accused of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and not wearing a seat belt.

In addition, Glinsmann is accused of one felony count of being a fugitive from out of state and driving without a valid license.

Both were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

(Booking photos courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

Tags

