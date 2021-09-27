Patrol reports the arrest of two on identity theft and drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Norfolk, Nebraska residents were arrested early Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

Forty-two-year-old Cheri Courter and 37-year-old Eric Glinsmann were accused of felony trafficking in stolen identities and possession of methamphetamine. Each person is also accused of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and not wearing a seat belt.

In addition, Glinsmann is accused of one felony count of being a fugitive from out of state and driving without a valid license.

Both were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

(Booking photos courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

