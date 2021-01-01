Patrol reports the arrest of three in area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested three men in area counties on December 31st.

Thirty-two-year-old Andrew Steinberger of Altoona, Iowa, was arrested in Daviess County the morning of December 31st. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and driving at a speed less than 40 miles per hour on an interstate. Steinberger was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Taylor of Kansas City in Caldwell County the afternoon of December 31st. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding, and no proof of insurance. Taylor was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol arrested 31-year-old Patrick Niemeier of Marceline in Linn County the afternoon of December 31st and accused him of the felonies of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended. Niemeier was taken to the Linn County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

