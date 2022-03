Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Tuesday night arrest in Putnam County.

Forty-six-year-old Brandon Baughman of Unionville was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Baughman is accused of felony alleged failure to register as a sex offender, failure to register annually with the Missouri Department of Revenue, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and allowing a front seat passenger to wear a properly adjusted safety belt.

