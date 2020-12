Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Pattonsburg resident, 59-year old Roger Churchill, was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County.

Churchill is accused of possession of the controlled substance amphetamine, exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour, and not wearing a seat belt.

Churchill was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

