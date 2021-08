Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cainsville man was taken into custody Thursday night in Harrison County.

Fifty-two-year-old Randy Randle has been accused of driving while revoked, subsequent offender. Randle also was accused of failure to display valid plates on a vehicle and a seat belt violation.

Randle was also arrested on a Buchanan County warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on a child neglect case.

The patrol reports Randle was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

