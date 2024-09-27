Patrol reports eleven arrests in north Missouri from September 22 to 26, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing arrests made in north Missouri between September 22, 2024, and September 26, 2024. The report indicates that a total of 11 individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated (DWI), felony possession of controlled substances, and outstanding warrants.

Yevgenty I. Sonnik, a 36-year-old male from Sedalia, Missouri, was arrested on September 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in Monroe County. He was taken into custody on a Pettis County warrant for third-degree assault, a felony charge. Sonnik is being held at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and is bondable.

Daniel K. Myrick, a 40-year-old male from Cameron, Missouri, was arrested on September 22, 2024, at 1:40 a.m. in Clinton County. Myrick faces felony charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He is currently being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

Andrew W. Blankenship, a 21-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, was arrested on September 22, 2024, at 6:31 p.m. in Atchison County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 mph. Blankenship is being held at the Atchison County Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Joseph M. Circo, a 26-year-old male from Gladstone, Missouri, was arrested on September 22, 2024, at 9:03 p.m. in Caldwell County. He faces charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failure to display valid vehicle plates. Circo is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a 24-hour hold.

Anthony L. Addington, a 20-year-old male from Dearborn, Missouri, was arrested on September 23, 2024, at 9:22 a.m. in Buchanan County. Addington was taken into custody on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, issued by Platte County. He is bondable and being held at the Law Enforcement Center.

Peggy L. Glenn, a 65-year-old male from Eagleville, Missouri, was arrested on September 23, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in Harrison County. Glenn faces felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding (73 mph in a 70 mph zone). Glenn is being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Daniel W. Martin, a 39-year-old male from Hamilton, Missouri, was arrested on September 23, 2024, at 6:02 p.m. in Caldwell County. Martin was arrested for failure to appear on a misdemeanor warrant. He is bondable and being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Brett S. Larry, a 36-year-old male from Plattsburg, Missouri, was arrested on September 23, 2024, at 8:55 p.m. in Clinton County. He was taken into custody for failure to appear on a moving traffic violation warrant issued by Clinton County. Larry is bondable and being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Theodore III B. Humphrey, a 69-year-old male from Lathrop, Missouri, was arrested on September 24, 2024, at 1:22 p.m. in Harrison County. Humphrey faces multiple charges, including felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt. He is currently being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Stephen Neill, a 60-year-old male from Blue Springs, Missouri, was arrested on September 25, 2024, at 10:33 a.m. in Daviess County. Neill was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license (felony), and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, which resulted in a motor vehicle crash. He is being held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Hunter J. Bibb, a 25-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 25, 2024, at 2:12 p.m. in Buchanan County. Bibb faces felony charges for resisting by fleeing, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest for a felony. He is being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Post Views: 54