The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas woman in Daviess County on February 24th.

Forty-year-old Sara Savage of Stilwell, Kansas was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, failing to drive on the right half of the road, and not having insurance. She was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

