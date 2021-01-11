Patrol reports arrest of two in Caldwell County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Two Kansas City women were arrested Sunday morning when driving in Caldwell County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kisha Moore has been accused of driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the road, speeding, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Moore was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Thirty-one-year-old Shawnteese Jackson was arrested on a felony warrant accusing her of driving while suspended. She also is accused of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Jackson was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

