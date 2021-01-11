Patrol reports arrest of two in Caldwell County

Local News January 11, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website
Two Kansas City women were arrested Sunday morning when driving in Caldwell County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kisha Moore has been accused of driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the road, speeding, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Moore was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Thirty-one-year-old Shawnteese Jackson was arrested on a felony warrant accusing her of driving while suspended. She also is accused of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Jackson was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

