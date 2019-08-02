Patrol reports arrest of Pattonsburg woman

The Highway Patrol arrested a Pattonsburg woman in Harrison County Friday morning on several allegations.

Thirty-one-year-old Samantha Giles has been accused of the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident as well as careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, possession of under 10 grams of marijuana, and failure to wear a seat belt.

A representative for the Patrol says the accident Giles is accused of leaving was a non-injury accident. She was transported to the Harrison County Jail on a 12-hour hold.