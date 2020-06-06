Patrol reports arrest of Iowa man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Iowa man in DeKalb County the morning of Friday, June 5th on various allegations, some of which were drug-related.

Forty-two year old Michael Walker of Burlington, Iowa was accused of driving while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Walker was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

