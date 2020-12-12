Patrol reports arrest of Iowa man in Caldwell County on numerous accusations

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Blockton, Iowa man in Caldwell County on Friday evening, December 11th on multiple allegations.

Forty-two-year-old Ty Vaughn was accused of driving while intoxicated—chronic offender, felony driving while revoked or suspended, felony assault—second degree, property damage—first degree, and armed criminal action. Other allegations included abuse or neglect of a child, assault on a special victim—third degree, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance.

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Related