The highway patrol reports a Braymer man was arrested Monday night and taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sixty-eight-year-old David Compson has been accused of felony driving while intoxicated, habitual offender; felony operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, third or subsequent offense, as well as careless and imprudent driving.

