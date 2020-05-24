Patrol reports arrest of area residents on Friday

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of area residents in area counties Friday, one on various drug-related allegations.

Thirty-nine year old Stephanie Dunkin of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County and accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance—lorazepam, and possession of a controlled substance—methylphenidate. She was also accused of possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, no insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle, and littering. Dunkin was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office before being released.

The Patrol arrested 38 year old Craig Allgood of Green City in Sullivan County and accused him of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, no insurance, no tail lights, and no seat belt. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

