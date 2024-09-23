Patrol reports 8 arrests in north Missouri on Sept. 21-22, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released a report detailing the arrests made in north Missouri between September 21, 2024, and September 22, 2024. According to the report, eight individuals were arrested during this period for a variety of offenses, including driving while intoxicated (DWI), drug possession, and other violations.

Dylan G. Moise, 31, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. on September 21, 2024, in Ralls County. Moise faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated (drugs), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a lane violation. He was held by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released.

Jacqueline D. Peden, 35, from Troy, Kansas, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on September 21, 2024, in Worth County. Peden was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant issued by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department for exceeding the posted speed limit. She also faced an additional charge for speeding. Peden was bonded from the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

Daniel W. Smith, 40, of Bethany, Missouri, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. on September 21, 2024, in Harrison County. Smith was taken into custody due to a misdemeanor warrant from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He was also charged with driving on a highway without a valid license. Smith was bonded from the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Emiliano Cruz Sanchez, 33, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on September 21, 2024, in Harrison County. Sanchez was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no valid driver’s license. He is being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Karen L. Evans, 60, from Platte City, Missouri, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. on September 21, 2024, in DeKalb County. Evans was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and is currently being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Daniel K. Myrick, 40, of Cameron, Missouri, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. on September 22, 2024, in Clinton County. Myrick was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He is being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

Andrew W. Blankenship, 21, from Gretna, Nebraska, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. on September 22, 2024, in Atchison County. Blankenship faces charges for driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour. He is being held at the Atchison County Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Joseph M. Circo, 26, of Gladstone, Missouri, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. on September 22, 2024, in Caldwell County. Circo was charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense), speeding, and failing to display valid plates on his vehicle. He is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a 24-hour hold.

