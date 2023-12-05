Patrol reports 7 arrests in north Missouri counties between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests in various north Missouri counties, highlighting a growing concern regarding driving offenses and related crimes. Between December 3 and December 4, 2023, seven individuals were apprehended for a range of charges, from driving while intoxicated (DWI) to more serious felonies, such as fugitive warrants and fraud.

David E. Edwards, a 59-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested at 10:43 PM on December 3 in Buchanan County. Edwards faces charges of DWI – Alcohol and is currently held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold. His arrest underlines the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces in tackling alcohol-related driving offenses.

In the early hours of December 4, Ruther R. Ruben, 37, also from St. Joseph, MO, faced multiple charges. Arrested at 8:24 AM in Buchanan County, Ruben’s charges include speeding, felony driving while revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance, no plates, and a traffic warrant from Livingston County. He is currently bondable at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Daniel S. Nickels, a 60-year-old male from Omaha, Nebraska, was apprehended at 2:01 PM in Clinton County. Nickels, charged as a felony fugitive from out of state, is being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office with no bond. This arrest signifies the extended reach of law enforcement in apprehending individuals with outstanding warrants from other states.

Later that day, Kyle A. Watkins, 35, from Bethany, MO, was arrested in Harrison County at 8:39 PM. Watkins faces multiple charges, including felony fraud use of a credit device (Jackson County warrant), driving while suspended, no insurance, and not wearing a seat belt. He is currently bondable at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

In a similar vein, Adam W. Evans, a 43-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was taken into custody at 9:52 PM in Buchanan County. Evans is charged with misdemeanor DWI drugs and failure to register a motor vehicle, currently held on a 24-hour hold at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Rebecca L. Grgurich, a 23-year-old female from Monticello, MO, was arrested in Clark County at 2:16 AM. Grgurich’s charges include felony DWI with a person less than 17 in the vehicle, DWI as a prior offender, and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. She has since been released from the Clark County Jail.

Finally, Cody S. Brockman, 26, from Jacksonville, MO, was arrested at 8:37 PM in Randolph County. Brockman faces charges of DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. He was released from the custody of the Moberly Police Department.

These incidents collectively underscore the ongoing efforts of Missouri law enforcement to combat driving-related offenses and uphold public safety.