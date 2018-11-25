Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend

The Highway Patrol reports several arrests in the area over the weekend.

The Patrol arrested 20-year-old Adrian Haley-Fischer of Springfield, Illinois in Caldwell County on a Boone County warrant for second-degree domestic assault. Online court information shows bond was set at $10,000.

Haley-Fischer was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The Patrol arrested 29-year-old Travis Donoho of Ludlow in Livingston County and accused him of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, second or third offense, speeding, and failure to maintain right half of the roadway.

Twenty-one year old Duncan Payne of Darlington was arrested in Gentry County on allegations of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was transported to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-five year old James Polson of La Plata was arrested in Adair County and accused of possession of under 10 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Ragan was arrested Saturday morning in DeKalb County and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, displaying license plates of another, and no proof of insurance.

Ragan was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.