Patrol reports 16 arrests in north Missouri from September 26 to 29, 2024

Between September 26 and September 29, 2024, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made 16 arrests in north Missouri. The arrests were for various charges including driving while intoxicated (DWI), speeding, fleeing, and several misdemeanors. Each individual arrested during this period is detailed below, along with the charges they faced.

Aidan D. Whelan, 19, of Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested on September 26, 2024, at 3:50 p.m. in Clark County. Whelan faced multiple charges including speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance, minor in possession of alcohol, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (DWI) as a prior offender, felony fleeing, felony resisting arrest, and felony leaving the scene of a crash. He was held at the Clark County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Alex R. Joiner, 21, of Monroe City, Missouri, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 7:15 a.m. in Ralls County. Joiner was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released after receiving medical treatment.

Brandon S. Powers, 44, of Moberly, Missouri, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 8:35 a.m. in Randolph County. Powers was charged with a felony for failing to register as a sex offender. He was released shortly after his arrest.

Merced Trevino, 19, of Quincy, Illinois, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 10:57 p.m. in Marion County. Trevino was charged with felony fleeing, driving while intoxicated (DWI), careless and imprudent driving, and a minor in possession of alcohol. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department held him before being released.

Stacie A. Weisman, 40, of Milan, Missouri, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 11:26 p.m. in Sullivan County. Weisman was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and was held at the Sullivan County Jail. She was released following her arrest.

Lauren E. McLaughlin, 31, of New London, Missouri, was arrested on September 29, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. in Ralls County. McLaughlin faced charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI). She was released shortly after being taken into custody.

Timothy R. Reeves, 42, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 27, 2024, at 5:50 p.m. in Buchanan County. Reeves was charged with a misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for larceny. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Shaina M. Laribiere, 30, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 27, 2024, at 5:50 p.m. in Buchanan County. Laribiere was charged with a misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for indecent exposure. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Gregg H. Oben, 26, of Houston, Texas, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 9:35 a.m. in Harrison County. Oben was charged with speeding and was held at the Harrison County Jail. He was later released.

Clint R. McAlister, 46, of Shawnee, Kansas, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 5:08 p.m. in Holt County. McAlister was charged with a misdemeanor DWI and was held by the Holt County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Sandra S. Branchcomb, 37, of Bedford, Iowa, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 6:01 p.m. in Nodaway County. Branchcomb faced charges of misdemeanor DWI and was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Casey R. Gann, 52, of Camden Point, Missouri, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 8:57 p.m. in Buchanan County. Gann was charged with failure to maintain lane, exceeding the posted speed limit, driving while revoked (second offense), and aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI). He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Chad E. Behrens, 44, of Stanberry, Missouri, was arrested on September 28, 2024, at 10:57 p.m. in Nodaway County. Behrens faced charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated (DWI), exceeding the posted speed limit, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Jonathon D. Langston, 40, of Garnett, Kansas, was arrested on September 29, 2024, at 12:12 a.m. in Caldwell County. Langston was charged with aggravated felony driving while intoxicated (DWI) and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Dane E. Hill, 51, of Libby, Montana, was arrested on September 29, 2024, at 1:27 a.m. in Gentry County. Hill faced charges of persistent offender driving while intoxicated (DWI), careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, and no proof of insurance. He was held at the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

Rafael A. Rosa Vellada, 56, of Woodway, Texas, was arrested on September 29, 2024, at 6:48 a.m. in Daviess County. Vellada was charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license, careless and imprudent driving, and driving in the wrong direction on a highway divided into two or more roadways causing an immediate threat of an accident. He was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

