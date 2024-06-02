Patrol reports 16 arrests in north Missouri between May 29 and June 1, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between May 29, 2024, and June 1, 2024. The report indicates that a total of 16 individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances, and failure to maintain lanes.

Stephen C. Barrett, 63, of Wheeling, Missouri, was arrested on May 29, 2024, at 11:27 a.m. in Livingston County. Barrett was charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He was released on a summons.

Keyton R. Sykes, 32, of Dayton, Washington, was arrested on May 30, 2024, at 12:38 p.m. in Holt County. Sykes was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit by driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone, unlawful possession of methamphetamines, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office for a 24-hour hold.

Christopher D. Hasbrouck, 32, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested on May 31, 2024, at 9:57 p.m. in Buchanan County. Hasbrouck was charged with driving while intoxicated, failing to maintain a lane, and failing to signal. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center for a 24-hour hold.

Joshua Martinez, 32, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 12:32 a.m. in Holt County. Martinez was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department for a 12-hour hold.

Travis N. Wilcox, 26, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 7:33 a.m. in Clinton County. Wilcox was charged with failure to display valid plates and a warrant. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Joshua L. Pankau, 47, of Maryville, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 11:24 a.m. in Nodaway County. Pankau was charged with misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor driving while revoked, failure to comply with ignition interlock requirements, and felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender. He was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office for a 24-hour hold.

Raymond R. Morris, 47, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 9:33 p.m. in Daviess County. Morris was charged with felony driving while revoked and speeding. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail for a 24-hour hold.

Barbara A. Colbert, 53, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 11:46 p.m. in Holt County. Colbert was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department for a 12-hour hold.

Richard T. Warren, 29, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on May 30, 2024, at 3:36 p.m. in Adair County. Warren was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed roadside and released.

Raquel L. Shaw, 32, of Robinsonville, Minnesota, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 4:13 p.m. in Clark County. Shaw was charged with felony Desoto County, Mississippi warrant for credit card fraud and speeding. She was held at the Clark County Jail with no bond.

Elias D. Kobylanski, 29, of Arbela, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 4:55 p.m. in Knox County. Kobylanski was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was held at the Scotland County Jail and released.

Robert K. Neal, 50, of Cairo, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 6:41 p.m. in Randolph County. Neal was charged with felony driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Randolph County Jail for a 12-hour hold.

William D. Ransdell, 33, of Holliday, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 9:06 p.m. in Monroe County. Ransdell was charged with driving while intoxicated as a prior offender and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail and released.

David A. Wisdom, 55, of Macon, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 10:29 p.m. in Macon County. Wisdom was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to maintain a lane. He was held at the Macon County Jail and released.

Chase A. Jones, 30, of Moberly, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 10:34 p.m. in Monroe County. Jones was charged with driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a safety belt, and obstructing the flow of traffic. He was held at the Monroe County Jail and released.

Kory J. Norton, 41, of Hurdland, Missouri, was arrested on June 1, 2024, at 11:17 p.m. in Randolph County. Norton was charged with excessive blood alcohol content as a persistent offender, driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle, and another count of driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. He was held at the Randolph County Jail and was bondable.

