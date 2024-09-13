Patrol reports 15 arrests in north Missouri between September 9 and 12, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests across northern Missouri between September 9, 2024, and September 12, 2024. A total of 15 individuals were arrested for various offenses during this period, ranging from driving while intoxicated to traffic violations and drug-related charges.

Ian R. Whittaker, 32, of Hudson, New York, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on September 9, 2024, in Daviess County. Whittaker was detained on a misdemeanor warrant from Saline County for a traffic violation. He was held at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Travis D. Brookshier, 39, of Cameron, Missouri, was taken into custody at 7:41 a.m. on September 10, 2024, in Clinton County. Brookshier faced multiple charges, including a misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated (DWI) – first offense, exceeding the posted speed limit, and driving without maintaining financial responsibility. He was held in Clinton County for a 12-hour hold.

Afaq S. Dey, 52, of Collinsville, Illinois, was arrested at 7:00 p.m. on September 11, 2024, in Andrew County. Dey had a misdemeanor warrant from Shelby County for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department and was bondable.

Maximillian C. Steinke, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. on September 11, 2024, in Clinton County. Steinke faced several serious charges, including being a fugitive from out of state (felony), possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a firearm, and DWI (misdemeanor). He was held in the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for a 24-hour hold.

Michael F. Lierz, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. on September 12, 2024, in Atchison County. He was detained on a traffic warrant from Buchanan County. Lierz was held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Charles E. Tyeskie Jr., 54, of Odessa, Texas, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. on September 12, 2024, in Atchison County. Tyeskie was charged as a fugitive from out of state (felony). He was held in the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Ashley L. Wyant, 18, of Hale, Missouri, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. on September 12, 2024, in Livingston County. Wyant faced multiple charges, including resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by a minor, and speeding. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center for a 24-hour hold.

Jeremiah D. Waelder, 21, of Hannibal, Missouri, was taken into custody at 12:10 p.m. on September 10, 2024, in Ralls County. Waelder faced charges of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, speeding, and lacking a motorcycle endorsement. He was released from the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office.

William C. Waelder, 19, of Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on September 10, 2024, in Ralls County. He was charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was released from the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office.

Toby J. Stewart, 21, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. on September 10, 2024, in Adair County. Stewart was charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while intoxicated (drugs), driving while suspended, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was held at the Adair County Jail for a 24-hour hold.

Rodney E. Bell, 32, of Moberly, Missouri, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on September 10, 2024, in Randolph County. Bell was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was released from the Randolph County Jail.

James E. Presley, 56, of Duncan, Arizona, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. on September 11, 2024, in Scotland County. Presley was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and was released from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

Heather D. Newland, 45, of Browning, Missouri, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. on September 12, 2024, in Lewis County. Newland was charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia (prior drug offense) and was released.

Chandler F. Klassman, 39, of Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. on September 12, 2024, in Linn County. Klassman was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was released.

Christina K. Wiggins, 38, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. on September 12, 2024, in Montgomery County. Wiggins was charged with DWI (drugs) and was released from the Montgomery County Jail.

