Patrol reports 14 arrests in north Missouri from September 13-15, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported multiple arrests in north Missouri between September 13, 2024, and September 15, 2024. A total of 14 individuals were arrested during this period for a variety of offenses, including driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances, and other serious charges. Below is a detailed summary of each arrest.

Quentin O. Leseberg, 18, of Rock Port, Missouri, was arrested on September 13, 2024, at 9:06 a.m. in Atchison County. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run). Leseberg was held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department without bond.

Benjamin P. Sargis, 27, of Oakdale, California, was arrested on September 13, 2024, at 10:24 p.m. in Holt County. His charges include felony driving while intoxicated, speeding 20-25 mph over the limit, and having no valid license. Sargis was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Steven J. Baker, 19, of Essex, Iowa, was arrested on September 13, 2024, at 10:58 p.m. in Nodaway County. He was charged with possession of marijuana (10 grams or less), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and no registration. Baker was released after his arrest.

Austin E. Cook, 30, of Savannah, Missouri, was arrested on September 13, 2024, at 11:40 p.m. in Andrew County. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated involving serious physical injury. Cook was released for medical treatment following his arrest.

Jaren D. Zerbe, 19, of Gilman City, Missouri, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 12:25 a.m. in Harrison County. Zerbe faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to display valid plates, no insurance, and failure to wear a seat belt. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Gail E. Lacox, 56, of Coin, Iowa, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 2:26 a.m. in Nodaway County. Lacox was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Kyle D. Cline, 39, of New Hampton, Missouri, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 4:38 p.m. in Harrison County. His charges include felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no insurance. Cline was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Aimee N. Stewart, 28, of New Hampton, Missouri, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 4:44 p.m. in Harrison County. Stewart was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Adam M. Kyle, 32, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 9:43 p.m. in Buchanan County. Kyle had an outstanding Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation related to failure to register a motor vehicle. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Christopher E. Storey, 33, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested on September 13, 2024, at 9:15 p.m. in Marion County. Storey was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 17 in the vehicle, speeding, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released after his arrest.

Rylee S. Platt, 22, of Quincy, Illinois, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 1:55 a.m. in Marion County. Platt was charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding 6-10 mph over the posted limit. She was released after her arrest.

James M. Weaver, 74, of Milan, Missouri, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 8:51 p.m. in Sullivan County. Weaver was charged with felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was released after his arrest.

David A. Frost, 60, of Monroe City, Missouri, was arrested on September 14, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. in Shelby County. Frost was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and failing to maintain his lane. He was held at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Christenvie N. Lupaba, 22, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on September 15, 2024, at 1:31 a.m. in Adair County. Lupaba was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and failing to signal. He was released after his arrest.

