Patrol reports 12 arrests across north Missouri between Sept. 2 to 6, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently reported multiple arrests across north Missouri between September 2, 2024, and September 6, 2024. During this period, a total of 12 individuals were arrested. The reasons for these arrests ranged from felony possession of controlled substances and driving while intoxicated to warrants and other violations.

Charles S. Smith, 46, of Easton, Missouri, was arrested on September 3, 2024, at 11:11 a.m. in Buchanan County. Smith faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, felony driving while suspended or revoked for the third or subsequent time, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

David A. McGhghy, 62, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, was arrested on September 3, 2024, at 7:58 p.m. in Harrison County. McGhghy was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance—cocaine, felony delivery of a controlled substance—hallucinogenics, 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Misty A. Moon, 36, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 4, 2024, at 6:39 a.m. in Buchanan County. She was charged with a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and cited for not wearing a seat belt. Moon was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Edward W. Hulse, 61, of Monroe City, Missouri, was arrested on September 2, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. in Monroe County. Hulse was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and was released from the Monroe City Police Department shortly after.

Cherri P. Brown, 35, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on September 3, 2024, at 5:04 p.m. in Adair County. Brown was wanted on a felony warrant from Wapello County, Iowa, for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Adair County Jail and is bondable.

Billy G. Miller, 60, of Clarence, Missouri, was arrested on September 3, 2024, at 5:55 p.m. in Shelby County. Miller was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, no seat belt, and no insurance. He was released from custody after the arrest.

Logan D. Peters, 25, of Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on September 3, 2024, at 9:06 p.m. in Putnam County. Peters was charged with driving while intoxicated and was later released from the Putnam County Jail.

James R. Alsbury, 44, of Brookfield, Missouri, was arrested on September 4, 2024, at 6:31 p.m. in Linn County. Alsbury was charged with first-time driving while intoxicated, speeding at 96 mph in a 65 mph zone, and failing to wear a seat belt. He was released from the Brookfield Police Department.

Cory T. Clark, 38, of Livonia, Missouri, was arrested on September 4, 2024, at 11:22 p.m. in Adair County. Clark was charged with driving while revoked and was released from the Adair County Jail.

Jeremy R. Martin-Proctor, 28, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, was arrested on September 5, 2024, at 11:58 a.m. in Chariton County. Martin-Proctor was charged with felony aggravated fleeing a stop or detention and driving without a valid license. He was released from the Chariton County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin N. Byers, 49, of Shelbina, Missouri, was arrested on September 5, 2024, at 6:11 p.m. in Macon County. Byers was charged with driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He was held in the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Erik M. Daniles, 27, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on September 6, 2024, at 2:17 a.m. in Adair County. Daniles was charged with driving while intoxicated as a prior offender and was later released from the Adair County Jail.

Post Views: 1,844

Related