The Highway Patrol arrested a Weatherby man in DeKalb County on Friday morning, October 1 on multiple allegations.

Thirty-six-year-old Dennis Cook was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding, not wearing a seat belt, and not having insurance.

Cook was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

