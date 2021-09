Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two teenagers from Des Moines, Iowa, were arrested Tuesday night by the Highway Patrol in Clinton County.

Seventeen-year-old Brandon Cameron has been accused of being a fugitive out of state, two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, two counts of possessing defaced firearms, and being a minor in possession.

At the same time, 18-year-old Alok Deng (female) was arrested for alleged misdemeanor possession of marijuana and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

