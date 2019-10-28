Patrol arrests two in Livingston County on drug allegations

A Springfield man was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County and accused possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Forty-two-year-old Marco Woody was arrested on felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, alprazolam, and diazepam as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Woody was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb regional jail.

A 48-year old st. Joseph resident, Jill Brown, was taken into custody after being arrested late Saturday afternoon in Livingston County. She was accused of felony driving while intoxicated/drugs.

