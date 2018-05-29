Patrol arrests two in Harrison County

The highway patrol reports the arrest two St. Paul, Minnesota residents Saturday night in Harrison County and accused them of possessing methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-two-year-old Nathaniel Polk and 25-year old Q’shawn Lucas were taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

In addition to the drug-related accusations, Polk also was accused of speeding 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, first offense, and failure to place a vehicle not in motion to as near the right side of a highway as practical.

