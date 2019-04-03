Patrol arrests two from Harrison and Linn counties

The Highway Patrol reports two arrests in area counties Tuesday night.

Twenty-seven-year-old Megan Vaughn of Palmyra was arrested in Linn County and accused of misdemeanor possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon while in felony possession of a controlled substance.

Vaughn was transported to the Brookfield Police Department before being released.

Forty-five-year-old John Worland of Cameron was arrested in Harrison County and accused of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center for a 12-hour hold.