Patrol arrests three from Milan on drug allegations

Local News April 5, 2019 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three Milan residents in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon, each on drug-related allegations, including unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-six-year-old Jacob McCaughey and 32-year-old Lynsey Wyant were accused of felony manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana. Wyant also had a misdemeanor Sullivan County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. The Patrol accused 48-year-old Michael Wyant of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

They were all transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. McCaughey and Lynsey Wyant were placed on a 24-hour hold, and Michael Wyant was released.

