Patrol arrests three from Milan on drug allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three Milan residents in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon, each on drug-related allegations, including unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-six-year-old Jacob McCaughey and 32-year-old Lynsey Wyant were accused of felony manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana. Wyant also had a misdemeanor Sullivan County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. The Patrol accused 48-year-old Michael Wyant of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

They were all transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. McCaughey and Lynsey Wyant were placed on a 24-hour hold, and Michael Wyant was released.