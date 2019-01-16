Patrol arrests Raytown man in Putnam County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Raytown man in Putnam County Tuesday afternoon on several warrants and other allegations.

The warrants for 50-year-old Daryl Travis included felony parole, Jackson County, and Buckner Police Department. Travis has been charged in Jackson County with the delivery of a controlled substance with a bond of $1,000.

The Patrol also accused Travis of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no insurance, and failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle or trailer. He was transported to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.