The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Thursday afternoon, September 29.

Thirty-two year old Sean Tinney was accused of having no valid driver’s license, having no insurance, failing to display valid license plates, and not wearing a seat belt. Tinney was also accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Tinney was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and later released.