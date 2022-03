Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Michigan man in Livingston County on Thursday morning, March 17 on three allegations.

Twenty-year-old Cameron Hall of Clinton Township, Michigan was accused of speeding 113 miles per hour in a 65 zone, possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana, and possessing drug paraphernalia. The Patrol notes he was bondable.

