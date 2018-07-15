Patrol arrests Mendon woman after crashing near Mike, Missouri

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Mendon woman following a one-car accident one mile north of Mike, Missouri early Sunday morning.

Forty-nine-year-old Lori Mauzey drove south on Highway 5 when the car ran off the left side of the road, went through a fence, and struck a tree causing the vehicle to receive extensive damage.

She was transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield with minor injuries. The Patrol later arrested her, accusing her of driving while intoxicated and no seat belt.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Patrol.

