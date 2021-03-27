Patrol arrests man from Dawn on multiple drug-related allegations

Local News March 27, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Dawn man in Livingston County on March 27th on multiple drug-related allegations.

Sixty-year-old William Schneiter was accused of the felonies of unlawful possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance—diazepam. He was also accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated—drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana—10 grams or less. Another allegation was operating a motor vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner.

Schneiter was released from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Post Views: 12
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com