The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Chicago, Illinois man in Livingston County July 13th on multiple allegations.

Twenty-nine year old Deandre Nichols was accused of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. He was also accused of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nichols was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

