A Linneus resident was arrested Sunday afternoon and taken to the Macon County Jail.

The highway patrol in Macon County reports 62-year-old Rodney Butterfield has been accused of felony driving while intoxicated, an alleged chronic offender, driving while his license was revoked, and failure to park a vehicle, not in motion, to the far right side of the road.

