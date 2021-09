Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Liberty resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County.

Thirty-six-year-old Thomas Aikmus was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, speeding 113 miles an hour in a 70 zone, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

There also was a Clay County warrant accusing Aikmus of failure to appear on an original charge of driving while revoked.

Aikmus was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

