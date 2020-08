The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Harrison County the night of Friday, July 31st on several allegations.

Forty year old Steven Adkins was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of no seat belt.

Adkins was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

