The Highway Patrol reports a late-night arrest of an Illinois resident in Linn County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Wilkins of Rantoul, Illinois, was taken into custody at 11 pm and accused of alleged felonies of delivery of a controlled substance listed as marijuana, resisting arrest, an attempt to escape, and bribery.

Wilkins also was accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

