Patrol arrests Gallatin woman on warrants from Trenton Police Department

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Illinois woman on an out of state felony warrant and a Gallatin woman on warrants for failure to appear in court. The arrests took place in Daviess County Friday night.
Thirty-two-year-old April Findley of Loves Park, Illinois’s felony warrant allegedly involved a violation of a court order in Prince George County, Virginia. She was also accused of speeding 96 miles per hour in a 70 zone. Findley was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.
The Patrol arrested 29-year-old Kaley Sheldon on two Trenton Police Department warrants. Online court information shows warrants were issued for failure to appear on ordinances of following another vehicle too closely and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, both from July 2019. Bonds total $169 cash only.
The Patrol also accused Sheldon of driving while suspended, no insurance, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.