The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Archie man in Grundy County on Friday, October 23rd on several allegations, most of them drug-related.

Forty-three-year-old Jason Reynolds was accused of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana—10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reynolds was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

