Patrol announces written testing for CDL applicants

Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson has announced written knowledge testing will be provided for commercial driver license applicants with essential needs beginning today (Monday)

The CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations statewide. A spokesperson says one of the CDL written testing locations to be open will be at Macon. The Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed into each facility to follow recommended social distancing measures. Applicants are asked to wear appropriate face coverings while at the facility.

Individuals are asked to refrain from taking a CDL written exam if they, a household member, a family member, or a personal acquaintance has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not medically cleared; they have had contact with any person diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19; a medical professional, hospital staff, or other health agency representative has asked them to self-quarantine; or they have unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19-related symptom or another upper respiratory infection.

The Patrol will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and update the public when additional testing services have been reinstated.

Potential CDL applicants are asked to call the Patrol for information on locations and times services will be offered.

