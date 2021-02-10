Patrol announces three arrests in Adair County on drug-related allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three individuals in Adair County on February 9th on drug-related allegations.

Thirty-year-old Kayla Fisher of La Plata was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Adair County Jail before being released.

The Patrol accused 42-year-old Shane Martinson and 52-year-old Bradley Wilkins, both of Kirksville, of felony manufacture of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on 24-hour holds.

