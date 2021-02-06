Patrol announces the arrest of two in Linn County

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two arrests in Linn County the night of February 5th on drug-related allegations.

Forty-one-year-old Christopher Miller of Jacksonville was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated—drug intoxication, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of failing to drive on the right half of the road.

The Patrol arrested 40-year-old Ferrallalicia Black of Brookfield on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance—diazepam, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller and Black were taken to the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

