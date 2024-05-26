Share To Your Social Network

Patricia Ann McConnell, age 85, of Brookfield, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patricia Ann was born on May 31, 1938, the daughter of Hubert Porter and Mildred Louise (Hudson) Fitzgerald in Bucklin, Missouri. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Brookfield and the Wet Hens. Patricia loved her animals, including her cats, dogs, and horses. She enjoyed horseback riding, raising colts, shopping, and going on trips. She loved family gatherings, especially during the holidays.

Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Francis) Przybylski of St. Catherine, Missouri, and Penny Bartholomew of Brookfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Scott (Amber) Przybylski, Chris (Kim) Bartholomew, and Brandy Reed; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Andi, Trey, Gage, Arron, Averoy, Alex (Maddie); two great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Jim (Peggy) Finny; and several other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Mildred Fitzgerald; husband, Sid McConnell; and her good friend Sharon Gall.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, Missouri, with Reverend Lee Porch officiating. Burial will be in the Bucklin Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, Missouri.

Memorials can be made to the Animal Shelter of Linn County and can be left at or mailed to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, Missouri 64628.

Related